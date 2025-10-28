Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mohamed Hadid Praying Gaza Ceasefire Sticks, 'Everyone Deserves Peace'

Mohamed Hadid I pray the Gaza Ceasefire Sticks... Everyone Deserves Peace!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
102825 mohamed hadid kal.jpg
HOPING FOR PEACE
TMZ.com

Mohamed Hadid got real about the Israel–Gaza conflict … telling us he hopes the ceasefire actually holds, because everyone should be able to live in peace.

The Palestinian-American real estate developer caught up with TMZ on Tuesday ... telling us he hopes people in Gaza can one day rebuild, live safely, and even get their land back.

Mohamed Hadid
Getty

Gigi and Bella's father -- who’s got family back in the region -- says no matter if you’re Jewish, Christian, or Muslim, the war has been tough for all people of Palestine.

As for politics? Don’t expect him to ride with Trump's efforts to handle the situation ... Hadid tells us says it’s hard to trust any politician since they’re usually in it for their own interests.

Israel Palestine War Photos
Launch Gallery
Israel Palestine War Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

He also points out how, these days, it’s more acceptable to speak up for Gaza than in the past ... so watch the full clip to hear Hadid lay it all out himself.

Related articles