Mohamed Hadid Praying Gaza Ceasefire Sticks, 'Everyone Deserves Peace'

Mohamed Hadid got real about the Israel–Gaza conflict … telling us he hopes the ceasefire actually holds, because everyone should be able to live in peace.

The Palestinian-American real estate developer caught up with TMZ on Tuesday ... telling us he hopes people in Gaza can one day rebuild, live safely, and even get their land back.

Gigi and Bella's father -- who’s got family back in the region -- says no matter if you’re Jewish, Christian, or Muslim, the war has been tough for all people of Palestine.

As for politics? Don’t expect him to ride with Trump's efforts to handle the situation ... Hadid tells us says it’s hard to trust any politician since they’re usually in it for their own interests.