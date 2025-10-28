Reba McEntire Gets Emotional Remembering Son Brandon Blackstock on 'The Voice'

A performance on "The Voice" hit close to home for Reba McEntire Monday, bringing up fresh memories of the stepson she recently lost to cancer.

In the latest episode of NBC's singing competition show, Team Reba artist Aubrey Nicole sang Martina McBride's "I'm Gonna Love You Through It" -- a song about a couple navigating through a cancer diagnosis.

After the moving rendition, Reba said, "Martina's a good friend of mine. I lost my oldest son because he did not win with cancer."

Reba's stepson, Brandon Blackstock, passed away August 7 after being diagnosed with melanoma -- a type of skin cancer. He was 48.

According to NBC News, Reba, 70, continued, "That was a real reminder that life goes on, and we sing songs about it so we can remember the ones around us that we love so much, that we lean on at times like this. You did a great job."

Reba would have known Brandon since he was a kid, as she married his dad, Narvel Blackstock in 1989. The two split in 2015.

Back in August, Brandon's brother, Shelby -- Reba's son with ex-husband Narvel -- shared the family's grief, writing, "Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son. Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family -- funny, bright, and full of life—and he will be deeply missed."