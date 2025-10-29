Yvette Nicole Brown Says Women Get Too Hung Up on 'Lists' While Dating

Play video content TMZ.com

Yvette Nicole Brown says young women should care about the size of a guy's heart instead of his bank account ... while encouraging them to revisit some of those dudes they may have written off as just friends.

We caught up with the "Community" star at an event for Lifetime's "Love of a Lifetime" slate ... an upcoming series of films airing on the channel all about love -- including Toni Braxton’s "He Wasn’t Man Enough," which stars Brown -- and we asked her about dating advice in today's modern world.

Brown says she fears young people are too obsessed with checking boxes off their "lists" which are focused on surface-level traits -- money, height, for example -- instead of the stuff that really matters ... like kindness.

Brown points to her husband, Anthony Davis, and mentions how he always has a cup of tea waiting for her when she wakes up ... a small act of kindness that clearly speaks volumes to YNB.

Yvette says girls who are looking for something real might not need to look as far as they think either ... encouraging them to take another look at the guys they've friend-zoned!

Worth noting ... Brown and Davis married just last year -- so, take a listen to all their comments if you wanna land a good one like they both did!