Gayle King Reportedly Leaving 'CBS Mornings' Next Year

Gayle King could soon say goodbye to the "CBS Mornings" anchor chair ... with a new report claiming the TV legend is expected to step down next year amid major shakeups under new network leadership.

According to Variety, King, who's helmed CBS Mornings since 2012, may stay within the CBS family in a different capacity, possibly developing her own show. The report says the details haven't been finalized.

The shake-up comes amid a sweeping overhaul led by newly appointed CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, who's been making moves across the network ... axing two streaming shows, cutting roughly 100 staffers, and parting ways with several on-air anchors and correspondents.

Despite all the chatter, CBS is pumping the brakes on exit talks ... telling TMZ ... "There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She's a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future."