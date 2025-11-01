Stassi Schroeder Filming Solo Series with Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney

Stassi Schroeder is back in front of the cameras … and this time, it’s for her very own Hulu series.

TMZ has learned the former “Vanderpump Rules” star is officially in production on her new docu-series, “Stassi Says,” and she’s already reunited with one of her Bravo besties!

Check it out -- we caught Stassi filming at The Belmont in West Hollywood on Saturday, catching up with her former “VPR” castmate Katie Maloney. And, Katie’s cameo only fuels speculation that more surprises are in store.

Deadline was first to report the news of "Stassi Says."

In case you aren't a Vanderpump fanatic ... Katie’s appearance is especially noteworthy, considering the pair have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years.

The two fell out following Stassi’s “VPR” exit and during her wedding planning, with rumors floating around that Katie wasn’t fully supportive of the big day in 2020. Stassi later called the drama “petty,” and both have since confirmed they’re in a better place.