Stassi Schroeder Still Has a Chance at TV Career After Racist Remarks

Stassi Schroeder might be done at Bravo after her despicable behavior against a woman of color, but she's not done with Hollywood yet ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ ... the ex-'Vanderpump Rules' star has been in talks with producers from Evolution Media -- the production company that shoots and edits 'VR' for Bravo. We're told nothing concrete is in place yet, but there's interest on both sides to work on future projects.

The only problem for Stassi ... our sources say she's still on contract with Bravo for the next 6 months, which means she can't hop on another network or another show until then.

FWIW, Evolution produces a ton of shows for a bunch of different companies -- so if they do something with Stassi down the line, it wouldn't have to be tied to Bravo. Good thing, since Bravo wants nothing to do with Stassi after firing her and Kristen Doute for racist behavior toward Faith Stowers ... a former 'VR' cast member.

Stassi apologized for that, and we're told she's ready to move on to new opportunities ... if one presents itself.

Another thing we're also hearing about Stassi's business opportunities ... they're not confined to on-camera duty.