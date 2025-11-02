Anthony Hopkins Dismisses Neurodivergence Labels As 'Fashion'

Don't expect to see Sir Anthony Hopkins on a therapist's couch anytime soon ... he considers some aspects of the field "rubbish."

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the legendary actor, 87, admitted his third and current wife, Stella Arroyave, 69, floated the idea he could be autistic.

Hopkins explained, "I’m obsessed with numbers. I’m obsessed with detail. I like everything in order. And memorizing. Stella looked it up and she said, ‘You must be Asperger’s.’ I didn’t know what the hell she was talking about. I don’t even believe it.”

Asperger's syndrome is the defunct term for the disorder, which is now folded into the autism spectrum.

Hopkins also confessed to having unexplained anger issues, which resulted in loved ones recommending a psychiatrist, but he didn't feel compelled.

He said, “Well, I guess I’m cynical because it’s all nonsense. It’s all rubbish. ADHD, OCD, Asperger’s, blah, blah, blah. Oh God, it’s called living. It’s just being a human being, full of tangled webs and mysteries and stuff that’s in us. Full of warts and grime and craziness, it’s the human condition. All these labels. I mean, who cares? But now it’s fashion.”

This comes after he dropped a bombshell with the New York Times, concerning the scary moment he knew he had a drinking problem.

"I was drunk and driving my car here in California in a blackout, no clue where I was going, when I realized that I could have killed somebody. Or myself, which I didn’t care about."

Now nearly five decades sober, the actor reflected on his journey saying, "There are monstrous difficulties in life. But finally, approaching 88, I wake up in the morning going: 'I'm still here. How?'"