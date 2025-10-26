Anthony Hopkins Says He Realized He Was an Alcoholic After Driving Drunk

Anthony Hopkins is opening up about the terrifying night that forced him to face his battle with alcoholism.

During an appearance on The New York Times' "The Interview" podcast, the Oscar-winning actor recalled the moment he hit rock bottom. "I was drunk and driving my car here in California in a blackout, no clue where I was going, when I realized that I could have killed somebody. Or myself, which I didn’t care about," Hopkins said.

He continued, "I could have killed a family in a car, you know." That realization, he said, was the moment everything changed. "I realized that I was an alcoholic, and I came to my senses," Hopkins said. Soon after, he saw a former agent of his at a Beverly Hills party and confessed, "I need help."

Hopkins described what happened next as a "spooky" moment ... a male voice inside him told him, "It's all over. Now you can start living." From that instant, he says, his craving to drink was gone.