Former TV Anchor Reportedly Arrested For Allegedly Killing Her Mom

A former TV anchor was reportedly arrested in connection with the stabbing death of her elderly mother Friday.

Angelynn Mock -- a 47-year-old woman who anchored St. Louis' local station Fox 2 about 10 years ago -- was taken into police custody in Wichita, Kansas after her 80-year-old mother, Anita Avers, was found in bed with multiple stab wounds, the Daily Mail reports. Avers was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Wichita Police Department told the Daily Mail they responded around 8 in the morning and found Mock outside the home while her mother lied inside bleeding.

A neighbor named Alyssa Castro told local outlet KAKE she saw Mock covered in blood while driving by. Castro said Mock approached her and her boyfriend, asking for help, and the outlet reports Castro's boyfriend lent Mock his cellphone which she then allegedly ran off with.

Mock is being held at Sedgwick County Jail on a $1 million bond, the Daily Mail reports.