Dog Kills 9-Month-Old Baby in Welsh Village

A "tight-knit" community in Wales was left heartbroken by tragedy Sunday when a 9-month-old baby was reportedly attacked and killed by a dog.

BBC News reports the child was killed in the village of Rogiet in southeast Wales Sunday around 6 PM local time. The dog was seized and removed from the property ... Gwent Police did not immediately release the breed of the dog. No arrests have been made.

According to the outlet, the "quiet community" is standing together through the profound sense of loss over the shocking tragedy. A local cafe called Rogiet Community Junction has become a much-needed source of comfort for those who need it.

Trustee Katherine Close reportedly said residents have found the cafe to be a "safe space to come and talk" or to find a "shoulder to cry on" as they try to make sense of the catastrophe.