Watch Moment Mississippi Mom Shoots Escaped Monkey Dead, on Video
Missing Mississippi Monkeys Mom Guns Down Monkey in Newly Released Video
If you’re a fan of monkeys, proceed with caution ... there's now video showing the moment an escaped monkey in Mississippi was shot at in a private backyard Sunday.
Check out the clip ... you can see the moment a monkey falls from its perch under an eave of a house after a woman -- fearing for her children -- gunned it down after discovering it in her backyard. Video shows authorities then carrying its body away by the tail.
We've been covering the story ... a truck carrying 21 Rhesus macaques overturned last Tuesday ... 13 were gathered up by authorities after the incident, while 5 were shot and killed by a deputy on the scene ... after he was mistakenly informed the monkeys were infected with COVID, herpes and hepatitis C. Three escaped.
TMZ interviewed the mother behind the gun in the video -- Jessica Bond Ferguson -- Monday, and she said she decided to take matters into her own hands because she was afraid her children might be injured or infected. She also said she wishes authorities had taken the hunt for the escaped monkeys more seriously.
The Associated Press reports an unidentified person shot another monkey after seeing it cross a highway Monday night. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks ... two of the three unaccounted-for Rhesus macaques are deceased. As of Tuesday, one monkey is still at large.