George W. Bush Reacts to Death of His Former Vice President Dick Cheney

Former President George W. Bush has released a statement honoring the life of his Vice President and friend, Dick Cheney.

George W. called the politician's passing "a loss to the nation and a sorrow to his friends."

He wrote, "History will remember him as among the finest public servants of his generation -- a patriot who brought integrity, high intelligence, and seriousness of purpose to every position he held."

And he held a lot of positions ... Cheney began his political career in 1969, as an intern for Wisconsin Congressman William A. Steiger during the Richard Nixon Administration. After getting his foot in the door, Cheney joined Donald Rumsfeld's staff, and eventually succeeded Rumsfeld to become White House Chief of Staff.

Cheney moved to elected office in 1978 when he was voted in as a congressman representing Wyoming, until 1989, when President George H.W. Bush nominated him for Secretary of Defense.

According to George W., Cheney joined his ticket in 2000 after first enlisting Cheney to help him find the best running mate.

W. recalled, "In our long discussions about the qualities a vice president should have -- deep experience, mature judgment, character, loyalty – I realized that Dick Cheney was the one I needed."

As vice president, Cheney's legacy was that of transforming the office from a largely ceremonial role into a more pivotal and powerful one. He played a crucial part in molding the Bush administration's foreign policy -- particularly advocating for the American invasion of Iraq after the 9/11 attacks.

He died of complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, his family announced Tuesday morning.

He was 84 years old.