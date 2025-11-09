Betty Harford Dead at 98

Betty Harford, known for appearances on "Dynasty" and "The Paper Chase," has died.

According to her friend Wendy Mitchell, who confirmed the news in a Facebook post, Harford passed away November 2 with her family at her side.

Harford spent 9 years recurring on the hit '80s soap opera "Dynasty" as cook Hilda Gunnerson. She also appeared in episodes of "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," "The Twilight Zone" and "The Paper Chase" for which she appeared in 45 episodes as Ms. Nottingham.

Hartford is survived by her son, Chris, and her grandsons.

She was 98.