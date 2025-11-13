Guardians Pitcher Emmanuel Clase Arrested By FBI Agents at JFK Airport

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase was arrested by FBI agents at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday in connection to his pitch-rigging indictment.

John Marzulli from the Eastern District of New York DOJ confirmed to TMZ Sports the arrest took place about an hour ago ... following his arrival from the Dominican Republic.

This comes days after the DOJ indicted 27-year-old Clase on Sunday related to a gambling scheme. According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Clase allegedly rigged bets by tipping off co-conspirators on pitches he planned to throw before games.

Prosecutors claim the alleged scheme helped co-conspirators earn at least $400K from their wagers.

Clase's teammate, pitcher Luis Ortiz, was also indicted on similar charges and was arrested in Boston on Sunday.

"The defendants' alleged greed not only established an unfair advantage for select bettors, but also sullied the reputation of America's pastime," said Christopher G. Raia, FBI Assistant Director in Charge.

"The FBI will ensure any individual who exploits their position as a professional athlete at the expense of others strikes out."