Jilly Anais -- Icy Hot in Form-Fitting Snow Suit

Houston hottie Jilly Anais may be ready for the frigid temps, but she's burning through the social algorithms in her most recent form-fitting snow look ...

The 29-year-old took to Instagram to share her latest round-up -- a sexy snow 'shoot where she sported a Kith bodysuit topped off with a Chanel scarf and earmuffs.

Posing pretty in front of a winter wonderland, she showed off her fit physique and made her way through the snow with a pair of black knee-high boots.

Meanwhile, indoors, Jilly jolted her millions by flashing a close-up of her flawlessness .... Don't be blinded by the subtle finger-frost brag -- her wedding ring from Cleveland Browns footballer Deshaun Watson.