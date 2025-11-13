Holiday Gift Guide: Best Tech & Electronic Buys of 2025

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

These gizmos and gadgets are exactly what the techie in your life is looking for this holiday season.

TVs, cameras, chargers, phone accessories, headphones, watches, and even items for gamers ... Amazon is stocked with some great gifts for the tech guru in your family. We've picked out some of our faves below ... so, Neo, follow the white rabbit and see where you go!

Let's turn things on with this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K!

Here are just some of the epic features this thing has to offer ... starting with 4K streaming with improved streaming performance optimized for 4K TVs. You can also play Xbox games with no console, and you can use a built in Siri on the remote to dictate smarter searching!

If the Eye of Sauron had a Ring Outdoor Cam Plus, the Lord of the Rings would have worked out much better for him.

Guard your house day or night, with a wide field of view that makes your home feel like a cozy fortress. Allow yourself the opportunity to relax, knowing the Ring is always watching the house for you, whether you're away on vacation, or chilling in your living room!

The Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker is a gadget to inspire you to be your healthiest all day, every day.

The design is nice and light on your wrist, with the watch tracking your daily readiness, providing you with exercise modes, tracking, stress and wellness tracking, and automatic sleep tracking. Stay connected with your body all the time. Remember, it's important to check in with yourself often!

Digi cams are back in -- and you can't go wrong with the KODAK PIXPRO FZ55-RD 16MP Digital Camera!

This baby comes with a 16 Megapixel CMOS Sensor, 5X optical zoom with a 28mm wide angle lens, and 1080P Full HD Video. So, if you want to vlog, if you want snap some digital pics of your vacation, or just want memories to last and look good at the same time, get your hands on this cam!

Oh, no! Your phone is out of battery again. Shocker. Well, you're not gonna have this scenario again with this Belkin Portable Charger Power Bank on hand!

This is the ultimate convenient item for all phone users. With this small and easy device, you have at your immediate disposal a battery pack for any phone with an integrated USB-C!

The future of picture frames is here with the Aura Digital Picture Frame!

What's so special about this picture frame? Well, we're glad you asked! Think of any picture you took on your phone that you wish you could frame and display in your house immediately. Great ... well now you can! The Aura Digital Picture Frame is quick and easy to set up on WiFi, you can instantly add photos and videos from your phone using the Aura app, and invite friends and family to share photos so your house can display different pictures for different vibes around the house!

Come rain or come shine, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is an excellent way to keep your house at any temperature you want.

This is the most advanced thermostat yet, with an elegant and simple design meant to watch over your home's heating and air conditioning. You can change the temp of your home with an app on the phone anywhere you like, or through Siri while your at your house if you're just too lazy to pick up the phone in the first place.

The Oura Ring 4 is a great way of tracking your health and all of the nitty-gritty details that play such a vital role in your wellbeing.

The first month of your membership is included with purchase for the newbies. Oura tracks over 50 health metrics, including sleep, activity, stress, heart health, metabolic health, and women's health metrics as well! You get to track all of your health stats all day ... and not seem neurotic!

Ah, so you're more of a traditionalist aren't ya? Well this Google Pixel Watch 4 is the right item for you, then!

This has got all the tech that helps you track your health, with an awesome time display that is easy to see and cool to wear. And the best part is ... you get Google's AI Gemini to help you out. Just ask it anything ... like you're 007 asking Q for some help!

Cancel out all excess noise and focus on your own bangers with this Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

Treat your ears to these top tier headphones ... they pair seamlessly to your smartphone and have up to 40 hours of play time before needing a charge. The Beats Studio Pro have a simple touch system that lets you skip songs, pause the music and talk to Siri ... and with the plushy soft over ear padding you'll never want to take these bad boys off!

Bring the movie theater to your home with this Amazon Fire TV 43"!

Enjoy your favorite movies and shows on all streaming platforms, brought to you with Dolby Vision IQ. Better still ... no need to keep track of remotes. Just use the built-in Alexa feature to go to exactly the movie or show you wanna watch! No need to sit back and relax when you're already doing it.

Carry your music with you with the Beats Pill - Portable Bluetooth Speaker, the best remedy for any mundane situation.

It comes in red, gold, black, grey, and light grey ... not with the water droplets -- that's just to show it's waterproof! And with 24 hour battery life, you get a whole days worth of your music, with premier sound and maximum bass power.

Life of a Showgirl is coming straight to your ears with these awesome Apple AirPods Pro 3!

These two pods are a one-two punch for your workouts in that they give you awesome, uninterrupted music for 8 hours, and track your heart rate as well as calories burned during your gym sessions! And if you're working out for more than 8 hours without the opportunity to charge ... how?

Take your music to the max with this Apple Airpods Max ... another alternative to your music-listening activities!

These babies are designed to cancel out all the noise around you and let you immerse yourself in your own music no matter the setting. Take control of your music, and do it in style ... with multiple colors to choose from like blue, midnight, orange, purple, and starlight.

Need a new laptop or looking for the right time for an upgrade? The Apple 2025 MacBook Air is what you're looking for!

This 13-inch laptop is built for Apple Intelligence with 16GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD storage, 12MP center stage camera, touch ID, and a whole bunch of other neat features that make this the latest and greatest MacBook to get your hands on!

Apple's not done giving you their best deals! Check out the Apple Watch Series 11 and watch how awesome and convenient it is for you ... haha, see what we did there?

Anyway, we'll stop giving you a heart attack from how much you're laughing ... which speaking of, the Apple Watch Series 11 can spot signs of chronic high blood pressure and notify you of possible hypertension! It also tracks sleep, heart rate, irregular heart rhythm, and blood oxygen levels! And, yes, it can also tell you the time.

And last on the list for the Apple products ... but certainly not least, is the Apple iPad 11-inch!

Sure it falls just short of being passable as a foot long in Subway, but it has all the right ingredients that make it an awesome piece of hardware to get your hands on. These include the super fast A16 chip, a sweet liquid retina display, advanced cameras, fast Wi-Fi, USB-C connector, with storage starting at 128GB and goes up to 512GB! And that's not even when it's paired with an apple pencil, which turns the iPad into the world's best canvas and note-taking device!

Wanna smash? On the Nintendo Switch Lite of course!

The Nintendo Switch is fantastic because not only do you get one of the best catalog of games in the world with the brand, but you also get to take this tiny console wherever you like, whether it be in your room at home, in the car on a road trip, or on a plane to your vacation destination!

If you're on team PlayStation, then show your true colors with this PlayStation DualSense® Wireless Controller - Galactic Purple!

Whether it's Fortnite, Battlefield, Monster Hunter, or Spider-Man, you take the game to the next level with this controller in your hand! The applications for this controller are almost as versatile as the PlayStation's game catalog with the USB-C ... almost.

And if you're team Xbox, then you get this epic, red Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller!

Call of Duty, Halo, FC26, 2K, whatever it is, you're going to look like a boss playing on a controller like this! And don't forget to customize your button preferences on the Xbox too, so the next time you play against your friends you can call them scrubs when they don't know your special configuration!

