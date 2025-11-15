Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Akon Says His Wife Should Get Zero Spousal Support in New Divorce Docs

Akon Judge, My Wife Doesn't Deserve A Dime In Spousal Support!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Akon is playing hard ball with his estranged wife in their divorce -- the rapper doesn't want to give her a dime in spousal support!

According to new court docs obtained by TMZ ... Akon checked the box to terminate spousal support for Tomeka — his wife of 29 years — after she had requested it in her divorce petition filed in September.

Interestingly, Tomeka asked the court not to award any spousal support to Akon so it seems both want to protect heir finances.

In Akon's response, filed Friday in L.A. Superior Court, he also requested joint physical custody of the 17-year-old child he shares with Tomeka.

Tomeka, on the other hand, asked for joint legal custody of their child, as well as full physical custody.

The divorce isn't the only speed bump Akon has hit recently ... as we first reported, the hip hop star got arrested last week in Georgia for failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended license.