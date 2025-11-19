See Celebs On The Porcelain Throne For World Toilet Day!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

By TMZ Staff
It's World Toilet Day and these celebs are taking selfies on the best seat in the house! Stars like Kim Kardashian, Rosalia, Emma Chamberlain and more are looking flush-tastic during their bathroom breaks.

Call this true love because Travis Barker snapped Kourtney Kardashian smiling mid wipe ... she ain't no party pooper!

Restrooms aren't usually anything to brag about, but model Amelia Gray Hamlin wanted toilet you know she's using the loo where Brad Pitt once peed!

