Check Out These Famous Folks With Mickey to Celebrate Mickey Mouse Day!
Mickey Mouse Day Happy Birthday, Mickey! Check Out These Celebs With the Disney Mascot
Published
Today -- also known as Mickey Mouse Day -- everybody's a Disney adult ... but there are a few celebs that treat every day like Mickey's birthday.
Click through our gallery for shots of Alix Earle cuddling up to the billion-dollar mascot ... while Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson had a cute double date with Mickey and Minnie. We even got Disney's first couple flanking Chris Evans at Pixar Pier ... and Cole Sprouse showing his love for the world's most famous mouse during a brisk night at the theme park.
And how fun! 102.7 KIIS FM on-air talent Sisanie, Ryan Seacrest and Tanya Rad made it a work-family affair when they met the charismatic cartoon character ... even donning his famous merch.
Happy Mickey Mouse Day to all who celebrate!