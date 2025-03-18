Disney Princess Characters Targeted by Steamboat Willie in 'Screamboat'

The original Mickey Mouse is out for blood in a new horror film based on Steamboat Willie ... and his targets are a group of princesses who are knockoffs of Disney stars.

Sources close to the production of "Screamboat" tell TMZ ... five "Party Princesses" will serve as Steamboat Willie's victims, and they are loosely based on Disney princesses.

We're told the princesses are celebrating a birthday on the steamboat and the party includes ... Cindi, Jazzy, Bella, Arianna and Rory.

It doesn't take a genius to figure it out, the princesses are based on Disney classics ... "Cinderella," Jasmine from "Aladdin," Belle from "Beauty and the Beast," Ariel from "Little Mermaid," and Aurora from "Sleeping Beauty."

Steamboat Willie -- the OG Mickey Mouse from 1928 -- is now in the public domain ... meaning the beloved Disney IP is up for grabs thanks to an expired copyright.

This gives filmmakers free rein to twist Mickey into whichever version they prefer ... and "Screamboat" is a horror comedy.

The Disney princesses aren't in the same boat, though, which is why "Screamboat" is getting creative here with a little workaround.

Unclear if all five princesses get killed off by Steamboat Willie ... but in one of the images we obtained, the princess based on "Little Mermaid" is tied up and bloodied.

As we told you ... the filming location here was a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry owned by "Saturday Night Live" stars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost.

Our sources told us so much fake blood was used during filming they had to hire a special cleaning crew for Pete and Colin's orange boat.

The indie flick's official description goes like this ... "'Screamboat' follows a group of New Yorkers on a late-night ferry ride that turns deadly when a mischievous mouse begins a rampage, targeting unsuspecting passengers. The unlikely crew must band together to thwart the murderous menace before their relaxing commute turns into a nightmare."