Holiday Gift Guide for Taylor Swift Fans

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Need a giftie for the Swiftie in your life? We've got you covered this holiday season. If you're on the hunt for a Taylor Swift-inspired present to put under the tree, worry not because there's no shortage of unique merchandise and gifts that’ll please any superfan of the pop icon ... whatever era they’re in.

From a cookbook for baked goods based on Taylor's songs and Easter eggs all the way to an activity book for pint-sized Swifities, these gifts are straight out of their "wildest dreams."

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Gifties for Swifties

If you’ve got a Swiftie in your life, you literally can’t go wrong with a copy of The Life of a Showgirl Vinyl.

This Sweat & Vanilla Perfume Portofino Orange Glitter version of the album features a translucent orange vinyl with gold glitter as well as a collectible double gatefold jacket with a unique front and back cover. It also includes a full size photograph of Taylor and a unique poem written by Taylor.

Shake it off? More like shake it up with The Eras Pour: The Unofficial, Ultimate Taylor Swift Cocktail Book.

Inspired by Taylor’s music, this book of cocktail recipes will please any of-age Swiftie, no matter what era they stan. With 80 different concoctions, including over a dozen alcohol-free options, there’s something for everyone -- from the Fearless 13 to the Forevermore. So come on babe, you can make me a drink!

In their sourdough era? Then they’ll love Bake It Off: An Unofficial Taylor Swift-Inspired Cookbook.

If you’re looking to give them something a little sweet, this baking cookbook features over 50 recipes inspired by Taylor, like the Bad Blood (Orange) Tart and Cruller Summer. It includes plenty of vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free treats as well as curated playlists for the moments when they’re waiting for their goodies to bake.

Keep your little Swifties entertained with this My Sticker Dress-Up: Swifties.

For some screen-free playtime, this book encourages hours of imaginative fun. With over 500 reusable shimmer stickers, pint-sized fans can get Taylor all dressed up for a show, create friendship bracelets and solve puzzles. It also includes a fold-out sticker closet to help organize the entire sticker collection.

Coloring books aren’t just for kids! The You Need To Calm Down: Adult Coloring Book was inspired by some of Taylor’s spiciest and sauciest lyrics, with cheeky drawings that pay tribute to all of Taylor’s eras.

With over 40 pages of hand-drawn illustrations, created by a Swiftie for Swifties, this coloring book will certainly unlock anyone’s creative side.

Deck the halls with boughs of Taylor! This Taylor Swift 12 Piece Christmas Ornament Set is the perfect decor for any mini holiday tree or can be a fun addition to hanging garland.

Each ornament represents a different album and includes cute drawings, paying homage to Taylor’s many eras.

They’ll be dancing by the candlelight with this Smells Like She’s Listening to Taylor Swift Candle.

These handmade candles are crafted from all natural soy and premium fragrance oils and you can select whatever scent you think they’d like best! Whether they’re into sweet smells like Birthday Cake or something inspired by Taylor herself, Lavender Haze, these candles are sure to make any room in the house smell delightful.

If they’re an on stage superstar like Taylor and slightly addicted to their daily coffee then this In My Showgirl Era Mug is an essential.

With shimmering orange and teal writing, it perfectly captures the vibes of Tay’s latest album…and can even be customized with their own name. Plus, it’s available in two sizes…just in case they need an extra caffeine fix in the morning.

Get wrapped up in Taylor’s latest era…literally. This Showgirl Era Woven Throw Blanket is an understated way for them to share their Swiftie fandom right at home…and is so cozy for cuddling up this holiday season.

Whether they’re sitting by the fire or watching Taylor’s The End of an Era docuseries, this comfy blanket is a flawless gift for fans.