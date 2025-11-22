Matthew McConaughey Says 'Wet Dream' Led Him to Wife Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey was feeling way more than "alright, alright, alright" during a dream one night ... revealing he ejaculated in his sleep ... and it led him to his wife, Camila Alves!

The actor made his emission admission in his “Lyrics of Living” newsletter Friday, according to Us Weekly ... explaining he had laid his head down on the pillow one night and dreamt about his 88th birthday, where he was surrounded by 22 women and 88 children -- having fathered one child for each year of his life.

McConaughey claims the women all knew each other well ... and they all shared happy times and good memories -- no green-eyed monster jealously rearing its ugly head at the affair.

He then writes, "They all gathered around me on the porch for a family photograph, and we looked toward a large-format box camera on a tripod at the top of the driveway. Three! Two! One! Then I came.”

Bizarre, right? Except Matthew says he learned a lesson "Ghosts of Girlfriend's Past" style ... realizing he didn't want to be a bachelor forever -- he wanted to be a father and a partner.

McConaughey says he stopped looking for the perfect woman ... allowing the universe to simply work its magic instead -- and, just a few months later, he met Camila, the only woman he says he's "ever wanted to take on a date, sleep with, or wake up next to. "

Matthew and Camila met in 2006 and welcomed two children together before they married in 2012, and a third just months after tying the knot.