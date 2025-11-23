Kevin Spacey Calls Out Media For Perpetuating Homeless Rumor

Play video content X/@KevinSpacey

Kevin Spacey's setting the record straight ... telling fans he isn't homeless ... and blaming a misleading headline for all the confusion.

The actor took to social media to clear up the issue ... telling fans he doesn't like to spend his time correcting the media, but he couldn't let this rumor keep going because so many of his loyal followers have reached out to him offering assistance.

Spacey thanks everyone who reached out offering him a couch to crash on or just to see if he's doing alright these days ... but, he says he's not actually homeless.

Kevin says he had a wonderful conversation with a journalist from The Telegraph ... but, he feels the outlet -- in an effort to garner attention -- took his comments completely out of context.

Spacey's going where the work is, he says -- and he doesn't have a permanent residence at this point -- but he's not living on the streets like people may think when they hear the world homeless in the "colloquial" sense.

To be clear, Kevin is quoted in The Telegraph as saying, "You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I’m back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again. I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.”

It might be a case of semantics here ... Spacey himself never uses the word "homeless" -- but, saying he has no home isn't far off from it.

Play video content 6/11/24 Talk.TV

As you know ... Spacey sent a ton of money defending himself from allegations of sexual assault by fellow actor Anthony Rapp. He broke down in tears when telling Piers Morgan he had to sell his Baltimore home last year.