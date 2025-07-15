Kevin Spacey Demands the Release of the Epstein Files

There's been a huge outcry over the feds' bombshell announcement about the alleged Jeffrey Epstein "files" last week ... and now Kevin Spacey has joined the chorus of the outraged public demanding answers.

The Department of Justice and the FBI announced there's no evidence Epstein kept a “client list,” or was murdered in his jail cell -- a shocking revelation to some who immediately called BS.

Many big names have cried foul -- and even speculated something is being hidden at the top levels of government ... and the two-time Oscar winner joined their fold Tuesday.

Spacey posted on X ... "Release the Epstein files. All of them. For those of us with nothing to fear, the truth can’t come soon enough. I hate to make this about me — but the media already has."

As you know ... KS has been linked to the disgraced financier in the past -- including being named in unsealed federal documents related to a Manhattan civil lawsuit.

He's also been previously accused by numerous individuals of sexual misconduct -- though he wasn't found liable for anything in his New York civil trial in 2022, and a UK jury acquitted him on sexual assault charges in 2023.

Kevin has always maintained his innocence -- and it sure seems like he's now seeking some good old-fashioned retribution.