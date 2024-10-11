Kevin Spacey Returns to Filming for First Time Since Acquittal in UK Trial

Kevin Spacey is ready to giddy up and get back to work ... over a year after he was acquitted in his sexual assault trial in the UK.

The actor gave a glimpse of his new role Friday, posting on X a photo of himself sitting on a horse on the set of his new project.

Per Kevin, he's currently on location in Phoenix, Arizona filming the upcoming flick ... though, he made no mention of the film's title.

He did, however, caption the image ... "A little beaten up but honored to be back on the horse."

Kevin also tagged Piers Morgan, who he sat down with in his first interview after KS was acquitted on 9 sexual assault charges in the UK last summer.

During his conversation with Piers, the Oscar winner tearfully broke down over his change in circumstance ... which came about after Kevin was first canceled back in late 2017 amid various sexual misconduct allegations.

Play video content 6/11/24 Talk.TV

As Kevin put it ... he lost millions due to the controversy, and was set to lose his Baltimore home in a foreclosure.

Yet, it seems things have somewhat turned around for the controversial actor ... as he now has a few projects in the works, including an Italian thriller called "The Contract."

It appears as though Kevin is crediting Piers and the newsman's platform for helping him land his new gig.

Play video content TMZ.com

This isn't Kevin's first role since being exiled from Hollywood. The actor previously filmed a movie, called "Peter Five Eight," in 2021 ... leading the independent thriller film alongside Jake Weber and Rebecca De Mornay.