Kevin Spacey Compares Himself to Blacklisted Screenwriter Dalton Trumbo

Kevin Spacey's comparing his own plight to that legendary screenwriter, Dalton Trumbo ... and, it sounds like he's asking for some A-list assistance -- just like Trumbo got.

The actor accepted a lifetime achievement award from the Better World Fund Gala in Cannes Tuesday ... and, during his acceptance speech, he ruminated on the actions of film star Kirk Douglas.

Kevin Spacey compares his blacklisting from the film industry to that of screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in a fiery speech at #Cannes. pic.twitter.com/DLXXvuzi3d — Variety (@Variety) May 20, 2025 @Variety

Spacey reminds the audience that Douglas insisted upon Trumbo receiving a writing credit for 1960's "Spartacus" ... even though Trumbo was blacklisted by Hollywood for alleged Communist Party ties at the time.

Douglas took the risk, even though people in his orbit warned him of the potentially career-ending consequences if he did, Spacey says ... and people in film need to keep doing it to avoid a blacklist from dominating the industry again.

Kevin Spacey quotes his "friend" Elton John during a speech at #Cannes: "I'm still standing." pic.twitter.com/aadOkSJoZz — Variety (@Variety) May 20, 2025 @Variety

Spacey also quoted his longtime friend Elton John during his speech ... telling everyone he's "still standing."

While Spacey doesn't come right out and say it, the message here is clear -- he's looking for someone to step up and get him back in big-time film projects, just like Douglas did for Trumbo.

As you know ... KS was accused by numerous individuals of sexual misconduct -- though he wasn't found liable for anything in his New York civil trial in 2022, and a UK jury acquitted him on sexual assault charges in 2023.

However, Spacey's had a hard time finding acting work in the aftermath of the accusations ... and, he's only worked on a few indie films despite his acquittal.

Big-time stars like Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson and Stephen Fry have all backed Kevin, publicly stating the industry is suffering without him ... but, it sounds like he needs them to go a bit further and take a real stand.