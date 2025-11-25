Woman Set to Be Cremated Knocks on Coffin, Found Alive Inside, Video Shows Aftermath

Play video content AP

A woman in Thailand is raising eyebrows after apparently raising from the dead ... because moments before she was set to be cremated, she started stirring, undeniably alive.

The woman was brought into a temple to be cremated ... that's when staff heard her faintly knocking on the coffin walls.

Pairat Soodthoop, the temple’s general and financial affairs manager, told the Associated Press on Monday ... “I was a bit surprised, so I asked them to open the coffin, and everyone was startled. I saw her opening her eyes slightly and knocking on the side of the coffin. She must have been knocking for quite some time.”

Bizarre video shows the poor woman lying in a coffin after they took her out of the temple and placed her in the bed of a pickup truck. She's weak but clearly moving.

Her frail body is then covered in a blanket and lifted onto a stretcher to be transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The AP reports the woman's 65-year-old brother drove her to be cremated ... despite never getting a death certificate.

The brother said his sister appeared to have stopped breathing two days earlier after years of being bedridden.

Before the temple, the brother reportedly drove his sister to a hospital ... which the woman previously said she'd want to donate her organs to, but the hospital refused on the grounds that there was no death certificate. A crematorium reportedly turned him away for the same reason.

The temple manager was reportedly telling the brother how to go about obtaining a death certificate when he heard movement from within the coffin.

After the discovery, they sent the woman to a hospital for assessment.