Kathy Ireland Launches Commercial Fishing Career

Play video content

Model-turned-mogul Kathy Ireland is making waves in a new arena -- commercial fishing --and she dished to TMZ about the sweet reason for the leap.

Kathy said her husband of 37 years, Dr. Greg Olsen, has been commercial fishing for the last 20 years, and it's been a wonderful way to experience his passion.

She explained, "Some people golf ... I commercial fish."

And it just so happens, some of the skills may be transferable. According to Kathy, there are skills she's picked up in business that she's found crucial to success in fishing as well.

Though I love working with my husband on the most beautiful ocean, as I’m filling bait jars with warm squishy mackerel, this is the verse that fills my heart!

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Philippians 4:13 pic.twitter.com/l3ietPGyBz — kathy ireland (@kathyireland) October 31, 2025 @kathyireland

For one thing, you have to watch out for sharks in both. But you also have to be adaptable.

She said, "You have to be able to pivot in business, and when you're heading out to sea and the weather is dynamic, you have to be prepared."

Kathy shocked us when she revealed she and her husband man their vessel themselves -- just the 2 of them! While challenging, it's apparently not as difficult as some have assumed.

In the spirit of the holidays, Harvey Levin gave Kathy a gift, pitching a new name for her burgeoning business ... watch the full video to hear it. Kathy laughed and thanked Harvey for the free idea.