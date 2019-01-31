Kathy Ireland Joins NFL Players Association ... Lobbying for CBD

EXCLUSIVE

Will Kathy Ireland be the one who finally convinces the NFL to green light CBD???

She hopes so ... and now she's in a real position to make it happen.

The former supermodel-turned-business mogul has joined the board of NFL Players Inc. -- a wing of the NFL Players Association.

Kathy has become a real force in the fashion and beauty world over the years -- her kathy ireland Worldwide brand has made BILLIONS of dollars in revenue, landing her on the cover of Forbes twice.

Now that she's working with the NFLPA, her main focus will be advising the org. in matters of marketing and advertising ... but it's obvious she's also passionate about bringing CBD to the NFL.

Ireland has a line of CBD wellness products and, when we spoke with her at LAX, she told us she thinks NFL players could really benefit.

"The CBD that we work with, we're seeing great results," Ireland said.

Ireland says she does NOT use THC in her products -- the property in marijuana that makes people get high -- and says that's a big deal that a lot of people just don't understand.

"I think it's misunderstood by a lot of people so it's fortunate to have the opportunity to educate people on what it's about."

Tons of former and current athletes have lobbied hard for allowing CBD in pro sports -- and it seems like it's just a matter of time before one of the main leagues gives it the thumbs up.