Paige VanZant Flashes Major Underboob In Neon Bikini!

Paige VanZant's not fighting in The Octagon anymore, but she's certainly drawing people in with her spheres ... showing some serious cleavage in these new bikini pics.

The former UFC fighter shared a series of photos where she's decked out in the tiny neon orange 2-piece ... pulling on the string connecting the two cups of the thin material and puckering up her lips as she poses for the camera.

PVZ wore a shirt on top of the bikini ... but pulled it up so it basically only kept her shoulders warm instead of providing any sort of adequate coverage. It especially didn't cover her when she leaned forward as she did in this picture.

Paige captioned her post, "Is orange your favorite color??? 🧡🧡" -- and, we gotta imagine many of her fans will now definitely say it is.

Also, check out the background around Paige -- if you can pull your eyes from her rock-hard abs ... it seems the walls surrounding her are full of pin-up girls. It's alright if you didn't notice them before ... Paige is certainly drawing a majority of focus in the photo.