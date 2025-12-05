Famed Architect Frank Gehry Dead At 96

Frank O. Gehry, the legendary architect behind countless iconic landmarks, has reportedly died.

According to the New York Times, Gehry passed away at his Santa Monica, California, home Friday after a brief respiratory illness.

As perhaps the most recognizable name in architecture since Frank Lloyd Wright, he was responsible for the Walt Disney Concert Hall, Fondation Louis Vuitton and Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, among other notable structures.

In 1989, Gehry won the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize for his work after already spending more than a decade wowing fans.

Gehry leaves behind a wife, Berta Aguilera, whom he married in 1975. He is survived by Berta, along with their two sons, Sam and Alejandro, as well as a daughter, Brina Gehry, from his previous marriage to Anita Snyder.

He was 96.