George Pickens Unloads On Richard Sherman In Deleted Post, 'P**** Ass'

George Pickens just wrote another chapter in his "Book of Deleted Instagram Disses" -- this time, the Cowboys receiver ripped into ex-NFLer Richard Sherman for comments made on "Thursday Night Football."

Just a week after Pickens set his sights on Philadelphia and Eagles fans and said they're only good for sandwiches, the 24-year-old athlete shifted focus to the Prime Video analyst.

the story of the game was George Pickens



“uninterested in playing football…



disengaged… disappeared… half-assed it…



unacceptable”



Richard Sherman pulls no punches 😳 pic.twitter.com/87VntE3dIr — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 5, 2025 @SharpFootball

Sherman criticized Pickens for seeming "uninterested" and giving a "half-assed" performance in CeeDee Lamb's absence after the loss to the Detroit Lions ... something, he said, simply can't happen if No. 3 wants to be the best in the NFL.

Pickens -- who had five catches for 37 yards in the 44-30 L -- got wind of the Super Bowl champ's evaluation ... and fired off an unfiltered response on Instagram on Friday.

Pickens deflected blame and pointed to the fact it's a team game ... and that's something Sherman should understand.

"Lots of shh has to go right for. Explosive. Plays," Pickens said in the removed IG Story "... and it's funny cause I thought former players would know that such as. RICHARD P**** ASS SHERMAN WHO BTW AINT SHH WITHOUT THE LEGION OF BOOM WE ALL REMEMBER SAN FRANCISCO BROTHER.."

Worth noting -- Sherman was a superstar on the Seattle Seahawks and a key member of its' legendary defense ... but Pickens seems to think he was no good with his second team.

Interestingly, Pickens then tried to spread "love" to Sherman for a second ... while also instructing him to never talk about him again if he's going to keep "d***riding."

He then went back to his roast ... calling Sherman a "LEACH WIERDO" for not noting the fact he was being double teamed during the game.