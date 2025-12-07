Jonathan Bailey Blamed Himself For Play Bombing When He Was 8

I May Have Cursed on One of My First Projects!!!

Jonathan Bailey thought he'd single-handedly ruined a highly anticipated show when he was a child ... violating a theater superstition right before a memorable bomb.

The actor opened up about his foolish faux pas during an episode of "Actors on Actors" -- the popular Variety series where stars interview one another about their lives and careers.

Bailey told Superman himself, David Corenswet, he took part in the 1996 show "Les Enfants du Paradis" helmed by "Four Wedding and A Funeral" actor Simon Callow ... and, before the show, Jonathan says he said the word "Macbeth."

If you don't know ... there's an old acting susperstition which prohibits actors from saying the play title "Macbeth" in a theater -- with allegedly dire consequences if they do.

In true ghostly fashion, the show tanked -- and, Bailey says his chaperone told him he played a part its unfortunate end. He jokes he even thought he killed the beloved Royal Shakespeare Company as a result.

Obviously, it's all just a silly superstition ... and, Bailey's career hasn't suffered too much because of his mistake -- since he's receiving pretty much universal praise for his performance as Fiyero in "Wicked" and its sequel "Wicked: For Good."