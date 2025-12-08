Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Leonardo DiCaprio Announced as TIME's 2025 Entertainer of the Year

Leonardo DiCaprio It's About TIME ... Named Magazine's Entertainer of the Year

By TMZ Staff
Published
Leonardo DiCaprio is top dog this year ... 'cause TIME just crowned him the 2025 Entertainer of the Year.

Of course, it’s a major flex -- but totally tracks, since Leo’s one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood, and his film "One Battle After Another" is already gearing up to bulldoze its way through award season.

No flashy photoshoot here -- just a tight, brooding B&W headshot of Leo ... making its own statement, and very on-brand for a classic TIME cover.

Leo told the mag he jumped on "One Battle After Another" because it’s actually an original idea -- the kind studios usually get nervous over.

But c’mon ... Leo’s had insane box office pull since he was a kid, so this cover and title? Well-earned and then some!

