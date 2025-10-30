Leonardo DiCaprio, Alex Cooper & More A-Listers Attend World Series Game 5

Hollywood stars showed out in droves to support their hometown team in the World Series ... packing Dodger Stadium to cheer on the Blue Crew as they faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays in a thrilling Game 5.

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted on the broadcast ... keeping it low-key in an all-black outfit and a fresh pair of shades.

"Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper made her first World Series appearance -- joining fellow celebs Charlize Theron and Ellen Pompeo in the stands.

Former "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak kept it classy ... buttoned-up in a crisp shirt as he took in the action from seats near home plate.

Jason Bateman is proving he's one of the most die-hard Dodger fans in Hollywood ... attending his third straight World Series game, while Chris Pine went to his second in a row.

Magic Johnson throws out the first pitch before Game 5. I think he’s undefeated in postseason games attended this season. pic.twitter.com/uWQlooWZ47 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 30, 2025 @ArashMarkazi

Sports stars made their way to Chavez Ravine as well ... including Puka Nacua, Christen Press, Tobin Heath, CC Sabathia, Aaron Hicks, Todd Gurley, Joe Torre -- and of course, Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson, who threw out the first pitch.

That's not all the stars who showed up ... Anthony Anderson, YG, Maude Apatow, Leslie Mann, Jessi Ngatikaura and Jen Affleck were all in the building too.

Unfortunately, the Dodgers dropped another one at home -- losing 6-1 and now trailing 3-2 in the series ... which heads back to Toronto for Game 6.