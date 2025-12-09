Ex-NFLer Quentin Jammer Says He Played Games Drunk, 'Completely S*** Faced'

Former San Diego Charger Quentin Jammer was more like Quentin Hammered during his career ... claiming he played in several games "completely s*** faced drunk."

The 46-year-old made the shocking confession Monday night ... going to X to say, "True story……. In 2011 I played completely s*** faced drunk in at least 8 games."

Jammer -- the No. 5 overall pick out of Texas in 2002 -- went on to say while the 2011 campaign was a bit fuzzy, he definitely remembers being lit for a contest against the Chicago Bears ... and some folks seemed convinced they could tell he wasn't himself when going back through footage.

Worth noting, he had zero interceptions in 2011, one of three total seasons he went without forcing a turnover ... but he claimed that's a moot point since he was never a "pick getter."

Jammer said his drink of choice was usually tequila or a "good bourbon" ... and he kept his bottles in a bag in his locker room.

As for what sparked his drinking, Jammer said it was a bad divorce ... and told one commenter he was dealing with "Something no man should ever have to go thru."