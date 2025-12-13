Model & Plastic Surgery Enthusiast Mary Magdalene's Cryptic Post Before Death

Mary Magdalene -- the Canadian-Mexican Instagram model and plastic surgery enthusiast who got 38J breast implants -- shared a cryptic message on social media before she was found dead in Thailand.

Check out this post from one of Mary's Instagram pages ... her final post features the final scene from the movie "The Truman Show" where Jim Carrey's character famously says, "In case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good morning and good night."

Mary posted it on her IG page dedicated to her artwork, and the post also features what appears to be a throwback photo from her childhood.

She uploaded the cryptic post Monday ... and it's now filled with messages from fans who have since learned of her death.