Hugh Jackman Says Bondi Beach Shooting Was Devastating

Hugh Jackman is a Bondi Beach local when he's back home in Australia, which is why the terror attack at the famous gathering spot has him reeling.

We got the movie star at LAX on Friday, and our photog asked Hugh how he's processing the tragic events at a place he holds near and dear to his heart.

Hugh says the whole thing is just devastating ... and not just for him, but for countless others who were affected by the mass shooting and its aftermath.

The guy's known to spend his Christmases down in Bondi ... and he's been spotted swimming and running at the beach or venturing out to local restaurants and coffee shops.

