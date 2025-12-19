Hugh Jackman Says Bondi Beach Shooting Was Devastating

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hugh Jackman Shooting at My Beloved Bondi Beach Is 'Devastating'

By TMZ Staff
Published
121925_hugh_jackman_kal
TOO CLOSE TO HOME
Hugh Jackman is a Bondi Beach local when he's back home in Australia, which is why the terror attack at the famous gathering spot has him reeling.

We got the movie star at LAX on Friday, and our photog asked Hugh how he's processing the tragic events at a place he holds near and dear to his heart.

bondi beach sub getty swipe 1
Getty

Hugh says the whole thing is just devastating ... and not just for him, but for countless others who were affected by the mass shooting and its aftermath.

The guy's known to spend his Christmases down in Bondi ... and he's been spotted swimming and running at the beach or venturing out to local restaurants and coffee shops.

121525_bondi_beach_shooting_kal_v2
SCREAMS OF TERROR
BACKGRID

As you know ... 15 people were killed, including a 10-year-old girl, in the shooting ... making it the deadliest terror attack in Australian history.

