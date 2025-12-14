Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Video Shows Bystander Disarming Bondi Beach Gunman During Mass Shooting

Australia Mass Shooting Video Shows Man Calmly Taking Gun From Shooter

By TMZ Staff
Published
australia-shooting-getty-x-1
Getty Composite

A shocking new video has emerged from the Bondi Beach terror attack, and it shows a jaw-dropping moment when a bystander calmly disarms one of the gunmen in the middle of the chaos.

In the clip, a man walks straight up to one of the gunmen, showing zero hesitation. The bystander reaches down, pulls the weapon right out of the shooter's hand, and then -- in a wild twist -- points the gun back at the suspect.

Instead of resisting, the suspect slowly gets up, appears stunned, and casually walks away as the bystander holds the weapon on him.

Mass Shooting At Sydney's Bondi Beach
Launch Gallery
ON SCENE Launch Gallery
Getty

As we reported ... Bondi Beach turned into a nightmare Sunday evening when gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration, killing at least 12 people ... including one of the attackers ... and injuring 29 more.

The shooting erupted during Chanukah by the Sea, a family-friendly gathering meant to celebrate the first night of the holiday.

Related articles