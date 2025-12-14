Person of Interest Taken Into Custody in Brown University Mass Shooting

Play video content Providence Police Department

A person of interest was taken into custody Sunday morning in connection with Saturday's mass shooting at Brown University that left 2 students dead and many others injured, according to police.

Cops have not released the man's name or details about the arrest ... but CNN says one of its news crews witnessed heavy police activity connected to the shooting at a hotel in Providence, RI.

The big break in the case came after police released video of the alleged gunman fleeing the crime scene after going on a shooting rampage inside Barus & Holley Engineering building while students were studying for finals Saturday afternoon.

In the video, the alleged shooter, wearing all black, moves swiftly down the street after the attack. He then makes a sharp right onto Hope Street and zips up the block. At no point do we see his face in the clip.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley held 2 press conferences Saturday, announcing that 2 students were dead and 8 other students were hospitalized in critical, but stable, condition. A ninth person was also wounded by gunfire and taken to the hospital.

A shelter-in-place order was issued to everyone on the Brown University campus Sunday night as police combed the area for the perpetrator. Officials have now lifted the shelter-in-place order.