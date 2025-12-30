Jenna Johnson & Valentin Chmerkovskiy Show Off Hot Selfie Game in Hawaii

Aloha from Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy ... they're off in Hawaii taking a bunch of sexy photos ... and we're taking a look at their hottest shots.

The "Dancing With The Stars" duo is showing off their selfie game on their island getaway ... and it looks like they got lei'd!

Jenna and Valentin jetted off to Maui to enjoy the holidays ... they checked all the boxes for a Maui vacation ... lots of sand, sun, sunsets, palm trees and swimming.