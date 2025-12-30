Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jenna Johnson & Valentin Chmerkovskiy Show Off Hot Selfie Game in Hawaii

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Alo-Hayy ... 🌺 Show Off Selfie Game In Hawaii

By TMZ Staff
Published
Jenna Johnson & Valentin Chmerkovskiy Show Off Hot Selfie Game In Hawaii
Launch Gallery
Aloha! Launch Gallery

Aloha from Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy ... they're off in Hawaii taking a bunch of sexy photos ... and we're taking a look at their hottest shots.

The "Dancing With The Stars" duo is showing off their selfie game on their island getaway ... and it looks like they got lei'd!

1230-Jenna-Johnson-Valentin-Chmerkovskiy-Hawaii-SUB-3

Jenna and Valentin jetted off to Maui to enjoy the holidays ... they checked all the boxes for a Maui vacation ... lots of sand, sun, sunsets, palm trees and swimming.

1230-Jenna-Johnson-Valentin-Chmerkovskiy-Hawaii-SUB-1

Check out the gallery and practice aloha!

Related articles