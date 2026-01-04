Watch 'The New TMZ Pop Culture Trivia League' Now!

TMZ Staffers Go Head to Head To See Who Is The Best!!

Have you always wanted to pit the TMZ staffers against one another? Well, you’re in luck, because that is exactly what we’ve done with the all-new 'TMZ Pop Culture Trivia League!'

16 teams of two from around the TMZ office will compete for ultimate pop culture dominance in a double-elimination bracket!

In the trailer above, we see some of your favorite personalities struggling, celebrating, and regretting their decisions as they compete for the TMZ trophy and bragging rights in an office where knowing everything is EVERYTHING!

The game will cover topics like TMZ Headlines, Taylor Swift, Hollywood history, and of course, true crime and sports, along with many others.

You can watch the first two matches now by going to YouTube.com/@MoreTMZ, with two more episodes dropping tomorrow, January 5th at 10 AM PT. A new episode then drops every Sunday and Monday following this week, until the Championship match in early Spring 2026.