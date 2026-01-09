Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess The Hot Housewife In Her Yellow Bikini!

Guess The Hot Housewife In Her Yellow Bikini!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Luann de Lesseps Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

At last, Friday is here, and we've got a hot housewife to kick off the sex appeal for the weekend! Can you guess who she is?! Oh, and keep on scrollin' to see if you can solve the Housewives' puzzle!

Money can't buy her class, but it can buy her a house in the Hamptons. Don't be uncool, just hit the gallery and see who owns these long sexy stems!

Once you've solved the mystery housewife, can you slide these puzzle pieces into their respective places?!

Related articles