Vikings' Jordan Addison Refused To Leave Casino Bar Before Arrest, Cops Say

Vikings star Jordan Addison refused to leave a casino bar before his arrest this week despite being asked multiple times, according to police docs ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Addison -- who scored four touchdowns this season -- was taken into custody by the Seminole Police Department on Monday on a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

Police documents indicate law enforcement was dispatched to the Noodle Bar, located inside the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, Florida, after Addison, 23, refused to leave the restaurant despite several requests from casino security.

It's unclear why they wanted Addison removed.

The docs say that while being escorted out, Addison had to be redirected to the front exit multiple times before authorities ultimately arrested him for trespassing.

Addison is scheduled to appear in court on February 3.

It's not the first time the young wideout has been in trouble with the law.

He was cited for speeding and reckless driving before his first training camp in July 2023, and in 2024, he was accused of drinking and driving when he was found sleeping in his Rolls-Royce on a highway near LAX.

In July 2025, he was sentenced to 12 months' probation, a $390 fine, and required programs, including a three-month alcohol education course, after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.