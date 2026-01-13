Vikings Star Jordan Addison Arrested in Florida

Jordan Addison is in legal trouble yet again -- the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver was arrested in Florida for trespassing on Monday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Addison -- who had 610 receiving yards in 14 games this season -- was arrested at 5223 Orient Road in Tampa, which is the location of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

He was taken into custody and was charged with one count of trespass in an occupied structure or conveyance, a misdemeanor.

He was released on a $500 bond.

This isn't the first time Addison has been in trouble with the law. In July 2023, he was cited for speeding and reckless driving before his first training camp. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and paid a $686 fine. His license was also revoked for six months.

On July 12, 2024, Addison was busted again -- this time, for allegedly drinking and driving when he was found asleep in his Rolls-Royce on a highway near LAX. He pleaded not guilty in December 2024, but cut a deal with prosecutors in July 2025, pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

He was sentenced to 12 months of probation. Addison also had to pay a $390 fine and complete multiple programs, including a three-month alcohol education course.