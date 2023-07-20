NFL's Jordan Addison Cited For Reckless Driving After Allegedly Going 140 In A 55

Jordan Addison is fast on the field and apparently off of it too ... 'cause TMZ Sports has confirmed the new Vikings star was cited by cops on Thursday morning after they say he was going nearly 100 MPH over the speed limit.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol ... the first-round pick was spotted doing 140 MPH in a 55 MPH zone while traveling in his Lamborghini Urus on Interstate 94 near Minneapolis at around 3:07 AM.

Cops say after they pulled over the 21-year-old ... they issued him a citation for speed and reckless driving. They added officers faced no resistance from the former USC star during the stop.

"This remains an open investigation," MSP officials said.

The Vikings, meanwhile, said Thursday afternoon, "We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information."