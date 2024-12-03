Vikings WR Jordan Addison Pleads Not Guilty To Two DUI Charges

Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison pleaded not guilty to two DUI charges on Tuesday ... stemming from the July 2024 drunk driving arrest of the 22-year-old star.

Addison, the Vikes 23rd overall pick out of USC in 2023, told a Los Angeles County judge he intended to fight both misdemeanor counts ... one for "Driving Under The Influence of Alcohol" and the other "Driving With .08% Blood Alcohol Content."

The plea stems from the July 12, 2024 arrest of Jordan ... where police say they found him asleep behind the wheel of his Rolls Royce on an L.A. highway.

If JA, who is seemingly ready to put up a fight, is ultimately convicted, he faces the possibility of a fine (he's got it -- he's in the middle of a 4-year, $13.7m deal), the loss of his license, probation, or even a short jail sentence.

He'd also face punishment from the NFL ... where he could miss three games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

If he does face retribution from the law or league, Addison seems ready to accept the consequences.

"Whatever's out there for me, whatever comes with it, I'll own up to everything. I feel like anything that comes my way is meant to happen or is deserved," Jordan said during training camp.