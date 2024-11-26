Rams Coach Sean McVay Says Demarcus Robinson 'Remorseful' Over DUI Arrest

Sean McVay says Demarcus Robinson has already expressed regret over his Monday morning arrest.

The Rams head coach informed media members Tuesday he did speak with his star wideout in the hours after he was busted for allegedly drinking and driving in Los Angeles following their "Sunday Night Football" loss to the Eagles ... and he said Robinson has been "remorseful" about everything.

"I do believe that Demarcus has a good heart," McVay said, "and never would have any ill intentions and clearly there was a decision that’s not in alignment with the things we want to be about."

"I know he was remorseful about that."

But, McVay did say he's unsure if he'll let the 30-year-old suit up for the Rams' game against the Saints on Sunday.

"We're going to see," he said. "I want to be able to gather all the appropriate information before I commit to something one way or the other, but I do know that we've made the league aware. There's a process that they go about, and then I'll have more information."

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Robinson was pulled over by cops on an L.A. freeway at around 5:13 AM following allegations he was traveling at over 100 MPH in his Dodge sedan.

Cops say during the stop, Robinson showed signs of impairment -- so they arrested him on suspicion of DUI. He was ultimately issued a citation and "released to a responsible party."