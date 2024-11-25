Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Saquon Barkley Pranked W/ Fake Drug Test Notice After 255 Yard Game

it's fake!!!
Saquon Barkley was unstoppable in the Philadelphia Eagles' "Sunday Night Football" win over the Rams -- which could only mean one thing -- a drug test from the league!!!

But, except for one thing ... it was just a prank his teammates pulled on their star running back!

Barkley found the fake note in his locker following the Eagles' 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium -- where SB rushed for 255 rushing yards, a career-high for him, and the ninth most ever in an NFL game.

"That's not me," Barkley laughed, revealing tight end Dallas Goedert put the notice on his locker as a joke.

"I've been drug tested enough."

Of course, the joke is the NFL drug tests players after a big game.

In fact, Barkley -- who signed with the Eagles this year after six seasons with the New York Giants -- revealed he was drug tested in week 9 after his never-seen-before backward hurdle over Jaguars defensive back Jarrian Jones.

"I got drug tested right after the game," Barkley said on "Air It Out" after the hurdle.

With the insane performance, Barkley has now surpassed Derrick Henry for the most rushing yards in the league this season -- with 1,392 yards.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are on a seven-game winning streak, leading the NFC East with a 9-2 record.

