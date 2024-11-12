Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Marine Surprises Son During Rams Vs. Dolphins Game, Emotional Moment on Video

Veterans Day Marine Surprises Son During 'MNF' ... Emotional Reunion

The Los Angeles Rams made this Veterans Day an unforgettable one for a young fan ... with a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter pilot surprising his son at the game!!

The emotional moment happened at halftime of the Dolphins and Rams' "Monday Night Football" matchup at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles ... when Captain Justin Vega walked out of the tunnel and onto the field.

Cpt. Vega's wife and mother-in-law were in on the surprise ... but his son, Leo, had no idea until he saw him walking toward them -- and he instantly broke down in tears.

Leo collapsed in Cpt. Vega's arms as he held him tightly ... a scene that will surely spark the waterworks.

ESPN broadcaster Scott Van Pelt was clearly in his feels as he watched it all unfold ... saying, "I can’t look at that stuff, it will make me cry."

"Man, that’s the best! Wow, that’s beautiful."

The Rams -- who ended up losing, 23-15 -- had another special moment for the military on Veteran's Day ... as quarterback Matthew Stafford hosted 20 Navy SEALs and their guests in the team's Row of Honor.

